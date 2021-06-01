iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.0% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,238,000.

IJR traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,597. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day moving average is $102.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

