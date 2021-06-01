Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 25,277 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

