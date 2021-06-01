Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$341 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.77 million.

Shares of Jamf stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $33.82. 696,866 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $300,599.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,055.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 394,459 shares of company stock valued at $13,491,631.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

