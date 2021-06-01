JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Shares of JBGS opened at $32.21 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 50,707 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 75,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

