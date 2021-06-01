JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com stock opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.38. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.06 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

