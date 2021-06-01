Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,096 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $135,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 202,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after buying an additional 159,811 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 89,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.