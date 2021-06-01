Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.09. The firm has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.