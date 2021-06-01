JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 558.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 485.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 161,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47.

