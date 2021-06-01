JustLiquidity Price Down 80.2% Over Last Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and $237,947.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 80.2% lower against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for about $8.30 or 0.00022636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00293315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00188919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.23 or 0.01001536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 564,708 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

