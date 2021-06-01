Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,781 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

GPN stock opened at $193.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.82. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,594.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

