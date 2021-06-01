Keybank National Association OH Invests $245,000 in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,918 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth $203,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $35,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,083 shares of company stock valued at $24,608,744. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.28 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

