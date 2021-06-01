Keybank National Association OH Takes $259,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Invesco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 54,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 2,073.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 331,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 315,898 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.