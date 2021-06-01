Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of KSS opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

