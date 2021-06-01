KeyCorp Weighs in on NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

