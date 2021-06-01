Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Earns Buy Rating from Laurentian Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$21.75 price objective on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KMP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.50.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.43. 346,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,182. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 14.92. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.87 and a one year high of C$19.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

