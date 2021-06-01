Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $13.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRP. Raymond James raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $771.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.33.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 118.68%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.