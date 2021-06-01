Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $148.64

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$148.64 and traded as low as C$136.44. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$137.14, with a volume of 35,170 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$200.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$148.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$164.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.71 million. Analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

