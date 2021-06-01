Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Tops $0.0516 on Major Exchanges (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 94.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $157,091.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 75.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00298105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00189512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.84 or 0.00995218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.