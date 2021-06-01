Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-$340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on KC. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of KC opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

