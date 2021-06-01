Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

KEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. G.Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Kirby alerts:

NYSE KEX opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. Kirby has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,107 shares of company stock worth $350,604. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after buying an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 55,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 27,755 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after buying an additional 591,674 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.