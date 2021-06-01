KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will announce sales of $37.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.10 million and the lowest is $34.90 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $36.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $149.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.20 million to $158.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $150.67 million, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $161.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

NYSE:KREF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a current ratio of 420.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

