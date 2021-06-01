Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the April 29th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

KLKNF stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

