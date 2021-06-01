Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.52

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 1601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter. Knoll had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In other Knoll news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $18,366,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Knoll by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Knoll by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Knoll by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Knoll by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

