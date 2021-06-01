Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $1.60

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $202.14 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00004431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.01 or 0.00419763 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00295099 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00161344 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012489 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004856 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,971,612 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.