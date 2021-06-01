KUN Price Tops $30.09 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One KUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.09 or 0.00082838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $60,172.73 and $402.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KUN has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00294937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00189281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.19 or 0.00994472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

