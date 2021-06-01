L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $57,093.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,735 shares of company stock worth $39,690,106. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.58. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $203.25. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.26.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

