L & S Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ INDY opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.