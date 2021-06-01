L & S Advisors Inc Invests $209,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,547,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,184,000 after purchasing an additional 743,797 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 281,888 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 382,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 266,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,131,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

