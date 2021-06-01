L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAC opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

DAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

