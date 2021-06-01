L & S Advisors Inc Sells 524 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,717,000 after buying an additional 434,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $132,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $333.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.42 and a 200 day moving average of $320.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $228.76 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

