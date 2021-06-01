Lamden (TAU) One Day Volume Hits $66,076.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $66,076.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00017175 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000754 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.