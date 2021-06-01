Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Up 29.0% in May

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the April 29th total of 103,700 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $123.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 54,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.