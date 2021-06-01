Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Up 29.0% in May

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the April 29th total of 103,700 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.
Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $123.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.
About Landmark Bancorp
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.
