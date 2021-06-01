Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE LAZ traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,965. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lazard by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

