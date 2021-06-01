Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,777 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $842,765,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lear by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,014,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.46.

LEA stock opened at $193.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $197.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.14.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

