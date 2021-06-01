Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Up 44.7% in May

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,531,700 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the April 29th total of 3,131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:LMPMF opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $0.74.
Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.