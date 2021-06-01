Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Up 44.7% in May

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,531,700 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the April 29th total of 3,131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:LMPMF opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $0.74.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

