Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 316.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,448 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,529 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.