Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of NIO by 61.7% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,144,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of NIO by 7.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 316,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NIO by 198.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 12.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 2.54. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.37.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

