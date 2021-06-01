Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $276,000 in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 731.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 421,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 109,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 32,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

JBT stock opened at $144.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $73.46 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,496.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,369 shares of company stock worth $906,545. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

