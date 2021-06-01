Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 49,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

