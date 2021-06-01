Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK stock opened at $131.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.