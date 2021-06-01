Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Robert D. Haas Sells 46,136 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 46,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $1,260,896.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,378.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,214. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.