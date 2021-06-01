Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.57

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.57 and traded as high as $37.53. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 81,634 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $598.87 million, a P/E ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

