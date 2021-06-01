Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LMNL. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liminal BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of LMNL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. 529,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,283. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

