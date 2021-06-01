Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 8,882 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,882 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in HP by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of HP by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 179,277 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $6,810,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of HP by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after buying an additional 318,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

