Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Up 127.1% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 127.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $211,879.01 and approximately $771.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,651.78 or 1.00068728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00038734 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00090752 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001138 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.