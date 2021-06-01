Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) versus CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Head-To-Head Contrast

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CarLotz alerts:

This table compares CarLotz and Lithia Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million 4.77 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -2.19 Lithia Motors $13.12 billion 0.72 $470.30 million $18.19 19.61

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithia Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CarLotz and Lithia Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15% Lithia Motors 3.96% 25.27% 7.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CarLotz has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CarLotz and Lithia Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lithia Motors 1 4 6 0 2.45

CarLotz presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.29%. Lithia Motors has a consensus target price of $363.82, indicating a potential upside of 1.97%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Lithia Motors.

Summary

Lithia Motors beats CarLotz on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts. As of February 19, 2021, the company operated through 210 stores. It also offers its products online through 200 websites. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.