LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.310-1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $934.20 million-$980.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.75.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,241. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

