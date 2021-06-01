LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $509 million-$509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.67 million.
Shares of RAMP stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,408. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $87.38.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.
