LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $509 million-$509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.67 million.

Shares of RAMP stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,408. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.78.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

