Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,934 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 3.34% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $140,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.52. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.