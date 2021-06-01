Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 103,967 shares during the quarter. Lear makes up approximately 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $247,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of Lear stock traded up $5.08 on Tuesday, reaching $198.44. 1,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.27.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.